Drake’s ‘Views’ Smashes Apple Music Record With 1 Billion Streams

Drake just made history … again.



The iconic rapper basically broke Apple Music with his album Views, which has amassed an insane 1 billion streams since its release in April.

Apple celebrated the monumental milestone by presenting Drake with a plaque. That may not sound like that big of deal, but the award was handed off by Apple CEO Tim cook himself, along with Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue and Apple Music's head of content, Larry Jackson. So, yeah, pretty awesome day for Drizzy.

(Photo: Rap-Up)

B's A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 26, 2016 at 12:30am PDT

The streaming record also coincides with Drake's recent release of his short film Please Forvie Me on Apple Music.

Who do you think is happier right now, Drake or Apple?

