Country Star Lindsay Ell Speaks out About Backlash Over Her Relationship With Bobby Bones

Lindsay Ell isn’t keeping quiet about the backlash she’s received over dating radio personality Bobby Bones.

When a radio station in Sacramento canceled her scheduled gig less than 24 hours before she was set to take the stage, Ell took to Twitter to explain why.

“Had a scheduled performance in Sacramento today for listeners. The radio station has asked me not to come [because] of my personal life. Sorry guys,” the “Waiting On You” singer wrote.

Ell told E! News that she felt “scared” to go public with her relationship with Bones last fall, but eventually wanted to be honest with her fans about her life.

“Eventually I reached the point where I was like, ‘Country music is a beautiful industry because they embrace hums being humans.’ And they embrace artists being able to have a personal life and don’t let it come in the way of their career goals or business,” Ell said.

Ell also said that while she understands the competitive nature of country music radio, she feels that her relationship shouldn’t impact her professional life.

“I get in a competitive situation that it’s a sensitive topic, however, I really feel that as an artist — male or female — your personal life shouldn’t affect what you do.”

The radio station, Sacramento’s KNCI 105.1 FM pulled the plug on Ell’s performance because Bones is a popular radio personality for a competing station. KNCI’s response has been so negative that other stations have refused to play Ell’s music entirely.

Even with the scandal, Ell remains hopeful that fans will be able to keep her professional and personal lives separate for the sake of the music.

“I’ve been doing this ever since I was a little girl. I’ve been playing guitar since I was 8-years-old, so I don’t think anything in an artist’s personal life should come in the way of that.”

