Popular Singer Reveals He’s Now Sober After 30-Day Rehab Stint

Country singer Justin Moore has been sober for more than a month. The news of Moore’s sobriety follows a month-long intermission from his current tour.

The 42-year-old “This Is My Dirt” singer announced at a concert late last week – his first since taking a break from touring – that he took time off the road to check himself into a rehab facility for alcohol abuse and is now more than 30 days sober.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Whiskey Riff shared a video of the singer telling the crowd in Knoxville, IL. about his absence and his progress:

“I just got out of rehab for 30 days. This is my 31st day sober. “And I’m gonna try to help as many people as I can from this point forward until my last days on earth,” Moore told the crowd during a break in his set. “And hopefully set a much better example for my kiddos.”



As the crowd roared with support, Moore continued telling his story: “I know there’s a sign over there that says, ‘Welcome Back,’ because we’ve been off a while.

“My drinking got out of control,” he continued.

“And I don’t say that to bring us down. We’re still gonna do drinking songs, don’t get me wrong. But I let down my band and my crew, and most importantly, God and my family.”

Moore’s revelation came just after a month after he took to his Instagram account to announce he was stepping away from performing.

In the June 8 post, Moore stated in part: “I’ve made the decision to take some time to focus on my health. As a result, I’ll be stepping away from touring for a short period and will be unable to perform some upcoming shows. This is the right decision for me and my family.”

Fans won’t have to wait long to see a now sober Moore performing again. He’s currently scheduled to play in Green Bay on Thursday, July 16, followed by an appearance at Eau Claire, Wisconsin’s Country Jam USA 2026.