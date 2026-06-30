Could LeBron James Return to the Cleveland Cavaliers?

LeBron James’s future in the NBA is the focus on conversations as teams prepare for the start of free agency on Tuesday.

The future Hall of Famer informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he will return to the league in 2026-27 but that he will play for another team. He will become a free agent.

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Multiple teams are expected to be in the hunt for James during free agency, but three are the most-frequently mentioned. The Golden State Warriors, the Miami Heat, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are the teams linked to him in various reports.

James has played for two of these teams — the Heat and Cavaliers — while winning championships. The Warriors present an opportunity for him to join Steph Curry and Draymond Green in a superstar lineup.

Yet, the Cavaliers present an opportunity for a reunion. This is the team with which James began his NBA career way back in 2003-04. He spent seven seasons with his home state team, and he earned All-Star honors six times. He also won Rookie of the Year.

James left the Cavaliers in controversial fashion after the 2009-10 season by holding a press conference and announcing a move to the Heat. However, he reunited with the Cavaliers and rebuilt those bridges in 2014-15.

This second stint with the Cavs led to considerable success. James continued to play at an All-Star level, and he led the team to four straight NBA Finals appearances. The team won the title in 2015-16 but lost in the other three series to the Warriors.

James moved to the Lakers in 2018-19 and has remained with the team ever since. Yet, questions have circulated over the years about one final return to the Cavaliers.

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Polymarket traders see the possibility that James could join the Cavaliers in 2026-27.

They currently list his former team as having a 37% chance to be his next team. The Warriors lead the predictive market odds at 53%.

These numbers will likely continue to change throughout the day as free agency approaches. Traders will look at the Warriors, the Cavaliers, and the Heat (10%) as the top options for James ahead of his unprecedented 24th season in the league.

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