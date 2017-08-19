Cops Intervene as Custody Battle Between Paula Patton and Robin Thicke Intensifies

The custody battle between Robin Thicke and Paula Patton for their 6-year-old son continued this week with the assistance of a police presence.

In a report for PEOPLE, the estranged couple’s scheduled handoff of their son, Julian on Thursday required law enforcement to assist as Thicke, 39, arrived at a Malibu, California park to pick up his son from Patton, 41.

“There is no question that Robin was in violation of both the restraining order and the monitor’s visitation protocol, which were communicated to Robin directly,” a source close to the situation tells PEOPLE.

However, a source close to Thicke tells PEOPLE, “Every week, they do the drop off at the same park after Julian gets off of school. Robin waits in his car and Paula comes and gives Julian to the monitor.”

Yet this time, the source discloses that Thicke arrived an hour late to the location and refused to send her son off with the court-appointed monitor.

He was not in violation of the restraining order,” the Thicke source continues. “Robin never left his designated spot while waiting for Julian. He’s followed the same protocol they follow every single week, and that time and location and protocol was agreed to by both parties.”

The source goes on to share that when police were called to Patton’s home by her housekeeper, she had already left with the couple’s son. The police department handling the exchange could not be reached for comment.

In late January, an L.A. judge granted Patton’s request for a temporary restraining order against Thicke, providing her with the sole custody of the couple’s son until the next court date on Feb. 24. Aside from supervised visitations three days a week at a neutral location, the request also includes an order for Thicke to stay 100 yards away from his son and ex-wife.

The source close to him tells PEOPLE that Thursday would have been Thicke’s only visitation with Julian.

“Robin has tour dates this weekend, so this was his only day with Julian,” the source says. “It was very important to him and she knew this was his only day with Julian.”

