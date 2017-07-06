Convict Turned Model Jeremy Meeks Posts First Modeling Photos

In 2014, a mugshot of Jeremy Meeks went viral after the Stockton Police Department posted the picture to their Facebook page. The photo now has over 101,000 likes, over 12,500 shares, and more than 25,000 comments. After women all over the world began leaving comments on how attractive they felt Meeks mugshot was, the photo sparked interest with modeling agencies all over.

Jeremy Meeks was arrested for felony weapon charges after police swept the Weston Ranch area after shootings and robberies at the time, according to People. Meeks went on to serve a two year sentence at a California prison as the photo went viral on the Internet after being posted by the Stockton Police Department. While in jail, Meeks signed a deal with White Cross Management and has finally began his modeling work that does not disappoint according to his followers.

Now making his first foray into modeling, Meeks has given a preview of his first modeling photos for his followers on Instagram. One photo is a close up shot of Meeks wearing a Golden State Warriors hat. The blue cap highlights his light blue eyes that women initially found so intriguing in Meeks’ mugshot.

The other photo displays a shirtless Meeks standing over the sink washing his hands. The picture of the tatted up model already has over 20,000 likes on Instagram.

Meeks now has over 288k followers and they will undoubtedly be looking forward to more pictures from his new modeling career.