Competitive Eater Molly Schuyler Sets New World Record In Burgers And Fries Contest

Today at a mall in Raleigh, North Carolina, the good folks at local burger chain Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries held a professional eating contest.

Contestants were challenged to demolish a monstrous 55oz cheeseburger, which is almost 3.5 pounds, in under two minutes.

The only female contestant, competitive eater Molly Schuyler won the event, demolishing her burger in a record setting one minute and 37 seconds. It was an impressive feat to witness.

Here’s the size of the burger, for context:

Congrats to @mollyschuyler for winning the World Hamburger Eating Championship today! 7 @Hwy55Burgers w fries-drink in 1 min 37 secs! pic.twitter.com/7prMy9iric — NC Triangle Dining (@NCTriDining) May 20, 2017

It’s just another trophy for Schuyler’s competitive-eating chest. A few years ago she set a steak-eating record by devouring a 72 ounces steak with side dishes in 4 minutes 58 seconds.

And back in 2015 she won Philadelphia’s annual Wing Bowl the Friday morning before the Super Bowl, eating 363 wings in 30 minutes.

