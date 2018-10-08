Child Asks Alexa To Play Winnie The Pooh Song, Alexa Plays Porn

A hilariously epic fail from Amazon’s new voice command tool Alexa was captured on video, and you will not believe what happened.

A young boy was trying to ask Alexa to play a song from Winnie the Pooh called “Tigger, Tigger.” The voice recognition clearly had a major misread as Alexa began to read porn titles, and the language got NSFW in a heartbeat.

The boy clearly had no idea what was going on, but the man filming quickly asked Alexa to stop reading the shocking porn titles.

The video was shared on YouTube on December 29, and soon went viral on the Internet and became one of the top trending videos on YouTube. The humorous clip has been viewed more than 574k times, and received more than 15k likes. The comments section on the post also blew up with people sharing similar anecdotes, and commentary on the funny incident.

One YouTube user named Alex Duggan made a humorous observation by writing: “This hilarious thing about this is what ever the a [sic] person says to Alexa it’s [sic] saves the question or search on its memory so that begs the question what have those parents been up to in their spare time haha.”

