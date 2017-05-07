Charlotte McKinney Flaunts Curves At Las Vegas Pool Party

Charlotte McKinney has become a household name since flaunting her outrageous curves in a Carl’s Jr ad during the 2015 Super Bowl. And two years late, the actress and model is still at it.

McKinney recently showed off her curvy figure while attending the grand opening of NightSwim at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas.

The 23-year-old wowed in a fitted v-neck dress to launch the new summer party series at the Wynn. She chose a curve hugging two-toned mini dress with a low-cut neckline and a mini slit on the skirt.

Charlotte paired the long-sleeved number with knee-high white strappy heels. The bikini model complemented the flawless look with her long, blonde locks loose and straight. Charlotte painted her lips a glossy pink with black lined lids and rosy blush on her cheeks.

Check out the look in the pics below:

A post shared by MONIKA CHIANG (@monikachiangshoes) on May 6, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

A post shared by Sally Wang (@sallywangbeauty) on May 6, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Charlotte is use to sharing pictures showing off her curvy figure. Just last week, the model shared a photo of herself to Instagram wearing just a string bikini.

The beauty was laying down next to a pool in her tiny white swimwear. She captioned the picture, “Not a bad way to end the week.”

