CGI Paul Walker Could Return For ‘Fast And Furious 8’

Brian O'Connor bid farewell to the dangerous world of fast cars in the last installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, but his character may make a CGI return in the upcoming Fast 8 movie.



It's not a far stretch of the imagination, especially since a CGI version of Paul Walker's character appeared in the previous film. Fans have long been expecting this to happen ever since Paul Walker's brother Cody Walker signed a contract to be in the upcoming Fast and Furious films. Further evidencing a potential CGI return for Paul's character is the fact Cody's name wasn't in the cast list for Fast 8.

(Photo: Facebook / Paul Walker)

So where does this leave us? It's possible Cody will act as a body double for Paul's character in Fast 8, or he could play O'Connor's brother.

It's really not clear at this point exactly how Paul will appear in Fast 8, but one thing is absolutely certain: He is definitely coming back.

This of course leads to another speculation: Is Dwayne Johnson returning to play Luke Hobbs?

It seems unlikely given The Rock's snide remarks on the last day of filming for the upcoming Fast 8 movie. He called the male cast members "candy asses," and many believed he was referring specifically to Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto.

Regardless of whatever drama has been happening offscreen, fans are getting revved up for the April 2017 release of Fast 8, and we're keeping our fingers crossed that Brian O'Connor will have a major onscreen appearance.

