Carla Gugino To Star In Stephen King’s Gerald’s Game For Netflix

Deadline reports, Carla Gugino (Watchmen, San Andreas) and Bruce Greenwood (2009's Star Trek) will star as Jessie and Gerald Burlingame, respectively, in Netflix's film adaptation of Stephen King's 1992 suspense novel, Gerald's Game.

Production on Gerald's Game will get underway soon in Mobile, AL. It's being directed by Ouija: Origin of Evil-helmer, Mike Flanagan, and be based on a script by Flanagan and Jeff Howard, who previously collaborated with Flanagan on 2013's Oculus and 2016's Before I Wake.

The cast also includes Henry Thomas (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), Carel Struycken (The Addams Family), Kate Siegel (Hush), and Chiara Aurelia (Agent Carter).

"Gerald's Game has been my dream project for nearly 20 years," Flanagan said (via Deadline). "As a lifelong fan of Stephen King, it is a true honor to be trusted with this amazing material. I am deeply grateful to my longtime partner, Trevor Macy, and to my new partners at Netflix, for making this dream project a reality. This is one of the reasons I wanted to make movies in the first place."

Gerald's Game (book) synopsis:

Gerald and Jessie Burlingame have gone to their summer home on a warm weekday in October for a romantic interlude. After being handcuffed to her bedposts, Jessie tires of her husband's games, but when Gerald refuses to stop she lashes out at him with deadly consequences. Still handcuffed, she is trapped and alone. Painful memories from her childhood bedevil her. Her only company is a hungry stray dog and the sundry voices that populate her mind. As night comes, she is unsure whether it is her imagination or if she has another companion: someone watching her from the corner of her dark bedroom.