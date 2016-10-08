Bruno Mars Drops His Electric New Single And Video ’24K Gold’

Bruno Mars announced his single 24K Gold last week, calling it "the invitation to the party," and now he's officially dropped the song with an accompanying video.

But 24K Gold isn't the only bit of good news coming from Mars. The talented artist also recently announced he's completed his next album, which will be his third album to date.

Not much is known about his next album, but if it sounds anything like 24K Gold, we're in for a penny, in for a pound.

Check out Mars' 24K Gold music video below.

[ H/T Complex ]