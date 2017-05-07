Blac Chyna Is All Curves In New Striped Outfit

Social media star Blac Chyna took to Instagram over the weekend to show off an incredibly snug, striped outfit that she wore out on the town while visiting Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old model was spotted at Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant inside MGM Grand alongside rapper Young Jeezy.

The following day, Chyna hosted the Sapphire Pool Party, which required a much more casual ensemble that could hold up to a few splashes.

Hosting a Las Vegas pool party is just one of many stops for Chyna, celebrating her 29th birthday next week. She has been galavanting across the country and stopping at many clubs, offering her party hosting services to any venue willing to pay top dollar to have her make an appearance.

The music video star recently ran into some legal trouble with her hosting duties, as she attempted to officially trademark the name “Angela Kardashian.” The reality star hoped to cash in on the famous last name, as she is the mother of Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream.

Luckily for the real Kardashian clan, the court system prevented her from using the last name, with Kim and Kourtney pursuing the legal restriction, worried that Chyna’s use of the name would delegitimize the brand. Chyna had hoped to use the last name to promote future party hosting services, but she’ll now have to rely on her own name and her 12 million social media followers.

Chyna has much to celebrate, however, as she’s only 11 pounds away from her pre-pregnancy weight, which she revealed on Snapchat. At her heaviest, Chyna weighed in at 191 pounds during the pregnancy.

