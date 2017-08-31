Billie Lourd Honors Late ‘Abadaba’ Debbie Reynolds With Heartwarming Birthday Tribute

Actress, Billie Lourd took to Instagram Saturday to honor and celebrate her late grandmother, Debbie Reynolds on what would have been her 85th birthday.

Sharing an image of her late mother, Carrie Fisher standing behind Reynolds dressed in green from head to toe, Lourd captioned the memorable moment, “Happy 85th to my constantly classily clad Abadaba.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

🍀💚🍀 Happy 85th to my constantly classily clad Abadaba 💚 A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Apr 1, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

The nickname “abadaba” comes from Reynold’s rendition of the song “Aba Daba Honeymoon” for the 1950 film Two Weeks With Love.

Reynolds died last December, days after her daughter and Lourd’s mother, who was 60.

[H/T: Twitter / @usweekly]

More News:

This article originally appeared on Womanista.