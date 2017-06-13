Bella Thorne’s Ex Charlie Puth Disses The Actress In New Song ‘Attention’

Charlie Puts released a new track Thursday, April 20, and minutes after its release fans began speculating if the song was about his ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne.

The new song titled Attention, has garnered quite a lot of it and it isn’t just because of how catchy the new track is.

Fans of the singer have been wondering about specific lyrics that apparently blast a girl who lead the singer on just to get attention.

And as Puth hasn’t been publicly linked to anyone but Thorne, everyone believes it is about her. Check out the video below and judge for yourself.

As you may recall, Charlie and Bella were linked together after being seen holding hands and kissing in Miami in December 2016. However, the 19-year-old actress was reportedly dating Tyler Posey.

Rumors of a romance died down after Bella said she and Charlie, 25, weren’t dating. She did, however, call him an “angel” earlier this year.

Although Charlie or Bella have yet to confirm or deny that the lyrics are about their short-lived relationship, fans are already convinced the song is about the pair.

One fan took to Twitter, posting a picture of the artist lyrics and writing, “Charlie Puth dropped a new song called ATTENTION. Maybe he’s talking about Bella?”

While another simply asked Puth if the song was about his ex. Twitter user @annabennet123 asked, “@charlieputh ahha is your song bout Bella?”

Charlie Puth dropped a new song called ATTENTION. Maybe he’s talking about Bella? pic.twitter.com/Sij5irj872 — Yahara 👑 (@bieberfollowme4) April 21, 2017

