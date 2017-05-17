‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal Car Accident Charge

It’s been less than a month since former Bachelor star Chris Soules was arrested and charged with “Leaving the Scene of a Fatality Motor Vehicle Accident,” but he’s officially pleading “not guilty” to the charges.

The reality TV star allegedly rear-ended 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher, who was driving a tractor at the time, and caused both vehicles to run off the road. The incident happened on April 24, in Soules’ home state of Iowa

Initial reports were that Soules was drunk at the time of the accident, but that rumor was later to be found false, as Soules was not drunk but did have alcoholic drinks in his possession.

Soules’ legal team attempted to get the charges dropped at one point, arguing that there was no probable cause for the charge because they say there is evidence that the 35-year-old called 911, and that he checked Mosher’s pulse.

Sadly, Mosher passed away after being transported to a local hospital.

Lawyers for Soules said in a statement, “His attorneys are confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher.”

Soules’ former Dancing With The Stars partner, Whitney Carson, spoke publicly about whether or not they’ve communicated since the tragic incident.

Speaking to reporters on the red carpet of Radio Disney Music Awards shortly after the incident, Carson said that she has not spoken to Soules.

Carson and Soules competed together on the 20th season of DWTS, back in 2015, but fell short of the championship, placing fifth.

At one point during the show, Soules suffered an injury to his calf but eventually recovered.

Fellow Bachelor star Nick Viall also spoke about the accident to reporters, calling it a “terrible situation,” and saying, “I’m just praying for the family of the gentleman who passed away, more importantly, and his family, and just praying for everyone.”

