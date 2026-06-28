A 25-year-old athlete is dead after a tragic crash.

News recently broke of Jemma Stapleton’s passing, with a GoFundMe noting she “tragically lost her life in an accident while overseas with her family.” Now police have released preliminary details of what happened.

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Stapleton, a runner who was a recent finalist in the famed Australia footrace Stawell Gift, died on June 10 while visiting Koh Samui, Thailand. Per police statements to ThaiExaminer.com, she was traveling via motorbike on a curved highway in rainy conditions when she seemingly lost control of the vehicle.

Two cars were also involved in the crash, but authorities did not release more specific details of how the crashed unfolded.

Loved ones have organized a fundraiser for Stapleton’s family in wake of per passing. THe public has raised more than $103,440 AUD for the cause.

Numerous athletics organizations have issued statements on the beoved runner’s passing, including the Victorian Athletic League. VAL has even gone as far as to cover grief counseling for Stapleton’s peers during this trying time.

“Jemma, was a valued member of our community whose presence, character and contribution left a lasting impact on those around her,” the VAL statement read, in part. “On behalf of everyone at the Victorian Athletic League, we extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Jemma.”