Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Fired Back At Donald Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice Insults

Arnold Schwarzenegger has officially fired back at Donald Trump's after he posted tweets lashing out at the New Celebrity Apprentice host.

The 69-year-old actor took to Twitter to pen a series of responses to President-elect Trump's tweets bashing the ratings of the rebooted NBC series. Instead of igniting a social media war, Schwarzenegger seems to be taking the high road at the moment.

"There's nothing more important than the people's work, @realDonaldTrump," Schwarzenegger tweeted.

The Terminator actor followed this tweet with another that read: "I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.

Schwarzenegger's debut as the new host of the NBC series premiered on January 2. The show had a less than stellar performance in terms of viewership in comparison to Donald Trump's stint as the host of the reality show..

Early on Friday morning, Trump totally blasted Schwarzenegger for the show's low ratings. The billionaire real estate mogul claims that Schwarzenegger "got 'swamped' (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine DJT."

"Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for...being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary."

While Trump may have bested Schwarzenegger in terms of ratings, there's no doubt that the new host has a better catch phrase.

What are your thoughts about Arnold Schwarzenegger's response to President-elect Donald Trump's tweets bashing the New Celebrity Apprentice ratings?

