Army Veteran Commits Suicide After Posting Graphic Video To Facebook

Police are currently investigating the death of Army veteran Marinna Rollins who was slated to appear in court later this month for posting footage of herself shooting her dog.

UP NEXT: Paul Ryan Snaps Highly Unfortunate Photo At Pancake Day, Twitter Gets A Chuckle

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fayetteville Police Lt. Todd Joyce revealed that it appears as though Rollins took her own life, but declined to reveal what evidence suggested this conclusion. Her body was found around 3:00 AM Sunday morning after friends reported difficulties in contacting her.

Both Rollins and her 25-year-old boyfriend Jarren Heng were charged on counts of cruelty to animals for tying up Rollins’ service dog to a tree and shooting it with a rifle. Throughout the video, the two could be heard laughing, with Rollins posting it to Facebook herself.

Rollins and Heng were scheduled to appear in court on May 16 for the charges, with plans circulating for a demonstration by animal activists about the cruel act they committed.

In January of this year, Rollins received medical retirement from the Army, with her friends and family saying she suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder following trauma she experienced while in South Korea.

Rollins’ estranged husband, Matt Dyer, adopted the dog, which he gave to her before he was deployed to South Korea for a year. Dyer named the dog Huey.

When speaking with WNCN, Dyer explained, “‘I felt like her having to take care of Huey would be good for her and would be good for Huey.”

In Dyer’s absence, Rollins had Huey certified as an emotional support dog and renamed him Camboui.

In mid-April, Rollins and Heng took the dog to a wooded area, tied it up, and shot it. Heng filmed the altercation, with Rollins asking him to shoot the dog as well. In addition to the laughing that can be heard in the video, viewers could also hear Rollins saying, “It’s been real … I love you, you’re my puppy, you’re a good puppy, but…” The video also shows the two dragging the dog to bury it in a shallow grave.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Cumberland County Animal Control investigated the incident, finding videos and text messages about the ordeal.

A Facebook page was quickly created seeking justice for the dog, with Rollins and Heng confessing to the financial burden of the dog, claiming it cost $75 a week to take care of him.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Daily Mail]