Ariel Winter Channels Disney Princess Belle On Instagram

Ariel Winter usually takes to social media showing off her elegant style or toned figure, but this time the Modern Family star showed off a Disney inspired picture.

In the pic we see the 19-year-old actress standing on a ladder looking quite beautiful. She is wearing white destroyed denim pants along with a sleeveless black top and and black boots. Her long hair flowed freely down her back.

The Modern Family starlet captioned the pic, “Feelin’ like Belle,” with the addition of a black heart emoji.

Check out Ariel in the pic below:

Feelin’ like Belle 🖤 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 20, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

Meanwhile, the young actress has been showing off her new red locks in her recent Instagram post.

In one pic we see the star holding a glass bottle that apparently contains unicorn feathers. She holds the bottle close to her face and gives a slight smile.

She captioned the pic, “Bb 🍒meets🦄.”

Bb 🍒meets🦄 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 18, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

