ABC Signs Deal to Bring Back ‘American Idol’ With a Familiar Host

American Idol fans, brace yourselves.

ABC has reportedly signed a deal breathing new life into the defunct reality singing competition. According to TMZ, the show will return in March 2018.

There’s even more good news.

The production companies and the network want Ryan Seacrest to return as the host.

There might be one snag in that plan, however, as Seacrest just took over as Kelly Ripa’s co-host on Live! meaning his schedule just might not allow for another TV gig.

“That said, Ryan has a lot of affection for Idol given the significance to his career, and it taps into the things he loves — a live show, pop music, discovering new talent, etc.,” an inside source told UsWeekly. “There have been no formal discussions with Ryan about his involvement but he may well be open to it … in the right capacity and if it fits in with his other commitments.”

