‘American Horror Story: Roanoke’ Is Directly Connected To ‘Freak Show’

American Horror Story fans have long known the various seasons connect with one another in some way or another, but now we know for sure that Roanoke directly ties to Freak Show.



"They're all connected," Murphy earlier revealed. "We're just beginning to tell you how they're connected. They're all very separate but there's clues every season that we're now telling you how the different worlds are intertwined."

(Photo: The Wrap)

We see Murphy's vision come to fruition in Roanoke, specifically, with the revisiting of Piggy Man from Murder House and immature psychopath Dandy Mott from Freak Show.

"We explain how the Motts began, which is funny," Murphy teased.

But Piggy Man and Mott won't be the only past characters that will grace the set of Roanoke.

According to Murphy, there will be "many, many, many that you have not see in years that you have wanted to see."

What's your favorite season of American Horror Story so far?

