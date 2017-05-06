Amber Rose Posts Throwback Makeout Video With Amy Schumer

In anticipation of the MTV Movie Awards, Amber Rose has taken to social media to share a very memorable moment from her time at the event.

Two years ago the model and actress Amy Schumer were seated next to each other when they shared a steamy kiss while on camera. And Friday, the confident video vixen revisited their smooch by sharing a video of the sultry moment with her 14.7 million Instagram followers.

The model-hostess captioned the clip of her and the comedienne’s epic embrace saying, “that one time @amyschumer and I made out at the MTV Movie Awards.”

Check out the steamy kiss below:

That one time @amyschumer and I made out at the MTV Movie Awards….. It’s almost our anniversary Bae 😍 @mtv A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on May 5, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

Amber added the cheeky caption, “It’s almost our anniversary Bae,” referring to Sunday’s 2017 MTV Movie Awards.

Looks like great minds think alike, as Amy also shared the video with the caption, “MTV movie awards I’m coming back and looking for my girl @amberrose again.”

This year’s MTV Movie Awards will bring stars together to see who takes home the golden popcorn for awards like Tearjerker, Best Fight and of course, Best Kiss.

Leading the nominations this year is Jordan Peele’s breakout horror hit Get Out with six nods.



The Fast And The Furious franchise is also being honored with MTV’s Generation Award, which is an honor bestowed to legends like Will Smith and Reese Witherspoon in the past.

At the top of the pack are Beauty and the Beast , Logan, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Get Out and The Edge of Seventeen will all duke it out for the Movie Of The Year accolade.

This year’s ceremony is hosted by Workaholics funnyman Adam DeVine. It will air Sunday May 7 at 8 p.m.

EST on MTV.

