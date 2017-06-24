Amanda Bynes Returns To Twitter, ‘Smells The Flowers’

Amanda Bynes made her return to Twitter on Sunday evening after going radio silent on social media since February. The former Nickelodeon star reached out to her fans by sharing a rare photo.

Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday! pic.twitter.com/4xINyMCwPp — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) April 24, 2017

The All That alum captioned the snap: "Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday!"

In the photo, the 31-year-old actress looked to be in good spirits as she smiled for the photo while sporting a black camisole, jogger pants, and black flats. She was pictured with her long blond locks parted on the side and flowing down over shoulders.

Before her tweet on Sunday, the last time Amanda Bynes was on Twitter was to slam an online impersonator claiming to be her. The social media user, with the Twitter handle @persianla27, caused a massive stir on social media by posting disturbing photos and messages that indicated she was being held hostage by her parents and also that she was pregnant and engaged.

"I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don't understand why twitter won't take @persianla27 down," she tweeted.

Bynes then lashed out at Twitter for not taking down the fake account.

Her follow-up tweet read: "I have asked repeatedly. This person continues to impersonate and harass me and twitter needs to take the account down."

Attorney David A. Esquibias also addressed the rumors by saying, "Amanda is neither engaged nor pregnant, and that is not her Twitter account."

Over the course of the past couple years, the She's the Man star has been attending the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Orange County. Bynes recently completed her second year at the school.

Tamar Arminak, the family attorney, recently spoke out to give an update on Amanda's well-being.

"She is doing great," Arminak said while talking to E! News. "She is happy and healthy, and excited about the future."

Up Next:

[H/T Twitter: Amanda Bynes, E! News]