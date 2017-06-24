New Amanda Bynes Photos Have Emerged

Amanda Bynes has been spotted out in a rare public outing.

Bynes has kept an extremely low profile in recent years after her 2014 DUI arrest and mental health issues.

The 31-year-old Hairspray actress was seen hiking in Hollywood with a friend. Bynes was wearing a modest black top and workout pants paired with white sneakers.

She’s also seen wearing designer sunglasses and a small, stylish purse.

Bynes has been attending Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles with a goal of pursuing a career as a fashion designer. She retired from acting back in 2012.

While Bynes hasn’t made many public comments about her well-being recently, her lawyer, Tamar Arminak, has.

“[Amanda] is happy and healthy, and doing great at school,” Arminak said. “She is focusing on her very own fashion line which is shaping up to be amazing.”

Recent reports suggest that Nickelodeon is reaching out to Bynes for a new project for the actress.

Bynes was a beloved child star who started out on the sketch comedy show All That before getting her own show on the network in 1999, fittingly titled The Amanda Show.

Bynes has not commented on those rumors, and her social media presence has been quiet since February.

