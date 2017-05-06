Adele Celebrates Birthday With a Hilarious ‘Nearly 30’ Makeover

Award-winning songstress, Adele turned another year older on Friday and celebrated in the most hilarious way.

Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x A post shared by Adele (@adele) on May 5, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

Taking to Instagram to ring in her 29th birthday and share with fans a fun transformation, the British crooner shared four snaps of herself transformed as the sketch comedy character, Gran by actress and comedian, Catherine Tate.

With a look reminiscent of an older woman, Adele sportedwrinkled skin, gray hair, glasses and outfit.

“Nearly 30!” she captioned in the funny photos. “Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x.”

Adele should have no fear turning 30. The singer and songwriter has racked up a whopping 15 Grammy awards in her career and even made history this year as the only artist in Grammy history to sweep the Album, Record and Song of the Year twice.

Earlier this year, Adele broke news at the Grammy Awards that she and Simon Konecki were married. The two share one child, 4-year-old son Angelo.

