Photo Of Aaron Hernandez’s Mother And Brother At Funeral Emerges

Photos of Aaron Hernandez's mother and brother at the late NFL star's funeral have emerged.

While walking into the ceremony held at the O'Brien Funeral Home in Bristol, Connecticut on Monday morning, Terri Hernandez and her son D.J. Hernandez looked to be overcome with grief. D.J., alongside his wife, walked into the funeral home in front of his mother.

The private funeral was attended by a small group of family and friends. Among the mourners present at the ceremony were identical twin NFL players Mike and Maurkice Pouncey. The brothers were teammates with Aaron at the University of Florida.

After Aaron's death last week, Mike took to Instagram to post a tribute to his fallen friend.

"To my friend my brother! Through thick and thin right or wrong we never left each other's side. Today my heart hurts as I got the worse (sic) news I could have imagined. It was just a day ago we shared our last convo. I will forever miss you and love you bro. We will meet again rest easy!"

Back in 2013, both Mike and Maurkice were publicly criticized for wearing hats that read, "Free Hernandez."

The ex-New England Patriot's player was buried at an undisclosed location.

Aaron Hernandez's family released a statement regarding the 27-year-old's death.

"The family of Aaron Hernandez wishes to thank all of you for the thoughtful expressions of condolences. We wish to say goodbye to Aaron in a private ceremony and thank everyone in advance for affording us a measure of privacy during this difficult time," the statement read.

Aaron Hernandez committed suicide last week in prison, only a week after being acquitted in the 2012 double murder trial of two men in Boston. Since his death, shocking details about the moment he was found dead in his cell have surfaced.

When Hernandez was found hanging by a bed sheet from the cell window, he left behind three notes. One letter from Aaron was addressed to his fiancé, the second was written to his 4-year-old daughter Avielle, and the third was to another inmate, who has been described as Hernandez's prison lover, according to Daily Mail.

