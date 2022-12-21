Zach Bryan Performs on 'Yellowstone,' and Fans Are Beyond Thrilled for Him

Country singer-songwriter Zach Bryan performed on Yellowstone this week, and his fans are beyond thrilled. Holler noted that the Oklahoma musician and his band were seen playing a fair that the Dutton family and their ranch workers attended. Bryan performed a total of three songs in Sunday night's episode of the hit neo-Western series: "Motorcycle Drive By," "Quittin' Time," and "Summertime Blues." Notably, this isn't the first time Bryan has had songs featured on the show — as tracks like "Whiskey Fever" and "The Good I'll Do" have both been included — but it was his first time performing live. Past live Yellowstone performers included Whiskey Myers and Isaac Hoskins. Over on Twitter, Bryan thanked the show for having him and his band on the show, expressing how "humbled and honored" they were to be included. This has prompted tons of responses from Bryan's fans, all of whom are excited that he got the opportunity to join the massively successful series. Scroll down to learn more about Bryan and read what fans are saying!

"Imagine My Surprise"

Being humble and incredibly talented will always make way for blessings. Stay humble and keep perfecting your gifts and talents and watch what GOD will do!! — Sweetie Sparks (@Love2Sweetheart) December 20, 2022

"I always freak out when they play one of your songs," a final fan gushed. "Imagine my surprise when I see they got a whole private concert. Lucky b—s."

"The Absolute Best"

I think it happened because you wrote some killer country songs that tell real stories. Your popularity is well earned and deserved. That's probably what ya did to deserve it. — BarroomHero (@SwallowMySalmon) December 19, 2022

"It was the absolute best at my house!" another Yellowstone viewer exclaimed. "I am a huge fan of yours and when I heard your song start to play I was so excited and then when you were actually on screen playing, I almost died! Seriously though, awesome job on all you guys create!"

"Real and Raw"

You were real and raw. You have impacted so many peoples lives just by your beautiful art. That's why — Lisa Horning (@lisahornin) December 19, 2022

"I yelled out when I saw the frame on you," one fan confessed.

"Deserving and Talented"

Wrote songs every damn day , sang to friends and fires by bulb light . Chased your dream while treating people as your equal …… most deserving and talented artist of our time !!!!! YOU DESERVE THIS!!!!!!!! — Christy Evans (@Christy37299423) December 20, 2022

For many of Bryan's longtime fans, getting to see him on Yellowstone was a huge moment, with one person tweeting, "I was definitely pumped and wished I could have been at that fair. Killing the game man; keep it up."

"So Happy"

So happy for you and the boys!!! 🖤🎶🎵 also, finally got my hoodie🥰🫶🏽🖤 pic.twitter.com/sscnfEq2YL — Allison Underwood (@aly_brooke92) December 20, 2022

"A man of simple words, Zach's ability to create depth in his work is rivaled by few artists. He believes that who you are only extends to the person you are today, an ideology reflected in everything he creates," Bryan's bio concludes.

"A Sweet Soul Revival"

Hands down you are the best songwriter out there! Your songs reach the soul. Many of us bottle up pain and when we finally get a slow down to think about the day your music hits the heartstrings which reminds us that we are still alive! A sweet soul revival. — HTX Renegade Radio (@HTXRR1) December 19, 2022

"Drenched in sweat and belting words that he had written minutes earlier, the moment is authentic, brutal, and real. Millions of fans have now seen that video without any sort of industry assist, and millions more have connected to the tender, sincere songs found on Zach's 2019 debut album DeAnn."

"So Proud"

This was me also! Haha — Alex Blough (@lilbloughwow) December 20, 2022

"His success is found in his raspy voice, a mix of classic folk melody and outlaw country with a raw edge that cuts to the bone. His breakthrough moment makes all that clear as day. In the video for 'Heading South,' shot by phone outside of his Navy barracks in humid 95 degree heat, Zach's passion echoes off the strings of his trusted Guild."