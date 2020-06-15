Zac Brown is showing off his soft side, sharing a sentimental song he wrote for his daughters titled "The Man Who Loves You The Most." Brown debuted the Zac Brown Band track during a May appearance on John Krasinski's YouTube show, Some Good News, and officially released it on Friday, just ahead of Father's Day. The acoustic-based effort begins with Brown addressing his children, telling them goodbye before he heads out on the road. After Brown tells his girls to look at the stars when they miss him, he enters the song's chorus, which is a universal hope from a dad to his daughter.

"I hope you see the seven wonders / I hope you sail the seven seas / I hope you let the whole world in your heart / But you still got room for me," the lyrics read. "I hope you find a guy that treats you right / On your wedding night, I’ll raise a toast / I hope he understands, I’ll always be the man that loves you the most." Brown and his ex-wife Shelly share daughters Justice, 13, Lucy, 12, Georgia, 10 and Joni, 9 and son Alexander, 6. "Since we can't tour, this is the first time in years I've been able to spend an extended period of time at home with my kids," the musician told PEOPLE. "I'm blessed with four incredible daughters, [and] this song is a constant reminder that their dad loves them unconditionally."

"We miss connecting with everyone out on the road, but we are lucky to be able to create and share new music in the meantime and hope our fans enjoy this beautiful reminder of the importance of family," he continued. In March, Zac Brown Band canceled its The Owl Tour, and Brown has been spending his time off the road at his property outside Atlanta. "I put my kids first always, and I put them first when I'm making my schedule, but it's kind of erratic," he recently told PEOPLE. "So to be home and just be really super present and consistent with my kids has been great for them and it's been great for me."

Last month, Brown's son celebrated his sixth birthday, and his family gave him a day any kid would dream of. "We set up our whole property like [the video game] Fortnite and had a party," Brown revealed. "Military crawls, obstacle courses... we had an awesome time." The 41-year-old added that during his time at home, he and his kids have been playing games, conducting scavenger hunts, riding his Land Cruiser through the field and enjoying "tromps through the woods."