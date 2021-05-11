Zac Brown Band Sets The Comeback Tour for 2021

✖

Zac Brown Band is getting ready to hit the road, announcing their upcoming The Comeback Tour on Monday. The tour will begin in August and will take the band to venues around the country including Boston’s Fenway Park, where Zac Brown Band holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows. The trek will conclude on Oct. 17 in Nashville.

The group will be joined by special guests Teddy Swims, Ashland Craft, Devin Dawson, Adam Doleac and Gabby Barrett on select dates. The Comeback Tour is Zac Brown Band's return to the road after a 14-month hiatus due to the pandemic. "We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road and share our new music with our fans," Zac Brown said in a statement. "It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, get back on tour, and celebrate a brand new world."

The Zamily Fan Club Pre-sale will begin on Tuesday May 11 at 12 p.m. local time and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m. local time at ZacBrownBand.com. See the full list of tour dates below.

Thu Aug 05 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center*

Fri Aug 06 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

Sun Aug 08 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*

Thu Aug 19 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion^*

Fri Aug 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*

Sat Aug 21 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

Fri Aug 27 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center*

Sat Aug 28 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Sun Aug 29 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*

Thu Sep 02 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

Fri Sep 03 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

Sun Sep 05 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center+

Fri Sep 10 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest^++ (On-sale 10am local time)

Fri Sep 17 – Denver, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre^+

Sat Sep 18 – Denver, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre^+

Thu Sep 30 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre+

Sun Oct 03 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center+

Fri Oct 08 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place**

Sat Oct 09 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre**

Sun Oct 10 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre**

Fri Oct 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek**

Sat Oct 16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion**

Sun Oct 17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena**

^ not a Live Nation date

* Special Guests Teddy Swims and Ashland Craft

** Special Guests Devin Dawson and Ashland Craft

+ Special Guests Adam Doleac and Ashland Craft

++ Special Guest Gabby Barrett