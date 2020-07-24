Just before Father's Day, the Zac Brown Band released the touching new song "The Man Who Loves You the Most," and the group shared a live performance of the song early this month during Camp Southern Ground’s 4th With the Family live-stream event. The band performed together, set up at lead singer Zac Brown's Camp Southern Ground in Georgia, a camp he started in 2018 for children and teens with special needs.

"The Man Who Loves You the Most" is a message from a father to his daughters, starting off personal to Brown before offering a universal message in the chorus. "I hope you see the seven wonders / I hope you sail the seven seas / I hope you let the whole world in your heart / But you still got room for me," Brown sings. "I hope you find a guy that treats you right / On your wedding night, I’ll raise a toast / I hope he understands, I’ll always be the man that loves you the most." The musician originally debuted the song during a May appearance on John Krasinski's YouTube show, Some Good News, before its official release in June.

"Since we can't tour, this is the first time in years I've been able to spend an extended period of time at home with my kids," Brown told PEOPLE earlier this year. "I'm blessed with four incredible daughters, [and] this song is a constant reminder that their dad loves them unconditionally."

Brown continued, "We miss connecting with everyone out on the road, but we are lucky to be able to create and share new music in the meantime and hope our fans enjoy this beautiful reminder of the importance of family." The 41-year-old is a father of five and shares daughters Justice, 13, Lucy, 12, Georgia, 10 and Joni, 9 and son Alexander, 6, with his ex-wife Shelly.

"I put my kids first always, and I put them first when I'm making my schedule, but it's kind of erratic," he added to PEOPLE. "So to be home and just be really super present and consistent with my kids has been great for them and it's been great for me." "I feel the best when I've gotten them to bed and that all five of them have had the best day I could provide for them," he shared. "Maybe they learned something or maybe they feel a little closer as a unit together. When they're happy and secure, there's nothing more important than that."