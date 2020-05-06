Zac Brown Band Planning at-Home Performance for Verizon's 'Pay It Forward Live'

Zac Brown Band is the latest act to participate in Verizon's Pay It Forward Live series, with frontman Zac Brown and a few of the group's members set to perform at home on Thursday. The performance will happen live at 8 p.m. ET on Twitter on Verizon, Yahoo, Verizon’s Facebook and YouTube pages, Fios channel 501 and 604, Yahoo Finance on Samsung TV Plus on channel 1017, The Roku Channel, AXS TV, FOX NOW and can also be heard on iHeart and SiriusXM.

"As a small business owner myself, I’m excited to join Verizon to help support so many local businesses who have been impacted by this global pandemic," Brown said in a statement. "It’s so important we all stay home and flatten the curve, but small businesses have been impacted as a result. It’s up to us to work together and support one another and I’m honored to do my part in helping those who are hurting right now." Pay It Forward Live is Verizon’s weekly streaming entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19 and encourages fans to do what they can to support local businesses including shopping online, buying a gift card or ordering a meal. Verizon will donate $10, up to $2.5 million, to support small businesses for each use of the hashtag #PayItForwardLIVE. Previous acts to have participated in the program include Luke Bryan, Alicia Keys, Ryan Tedder, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS and Janelle Monáe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) on May 5, 2020 at 8:53am PDT

Zac Brown Band was scheduled to have just wrapped up their The Owl Tour at the end of April, but the tour was canceled on March 20. The band shared in statement that it had decided to "not move forward with all remaining 2020 tour dates," which included The Owl Tour and the upcoming Road With the Lions Tour. "We are deeply disappointed this has happened, touring is our life blood and performing life for our fans is the best part of this job," the band wrote. "Bottom line though, we want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first."

"We are in unprecedented times which requires unprecedented decisions," the message continued. "It is up to all of us to change the course of this pandemic and make sacrifices for the sake of our fellow man. The sooner we all do our part, the sooner we can get past this."