Exclusive: The Young Fables Premiere ‘Half as Good’

The Young Fables, a duo made up of Laurel Wright and Wesley Lunsford, are giving PopCulture.com an exclusive first look at the lyric video for their new single, “Half as Good.”

The song, which says, “It wasn’t right, it’s like I knew / Something was missing from the way I was just sleepwalking through / I was divided, broke in two / Then I realized that I was living my whole life only half as good,” is from their upcoming Old Songs album, which will be out on May 4.

“Half as Good is sort of an echo track to the mindset behind the song ‘Two’ from our first album,” The Young Fables share. “We are so grateful to have discovered one another, because we feel as if our lives have improved from our commitment to one another. Relationships are hard work, but we believe that taking the time to truly recognize what we have in one another is one of the secrets to happiness. Even more, we believe our music was only half as good until we made the decision to combine our talents and share the spotlight.”

The Young Fables have plenty of performing experience already, sharing the stage with artists like Lauren Alaina, Sara Evans, Josh Turner and more, and earning high praise from music icon, Sheryl Crow, who said in a tweet that “Laurel’s as good as any country singer out there!”

For The Young Fables, music is in their blood, interwoven through some of their earliest childhood memories.

“I started writing songs when I was ten years old,” Wright says. “I’ve been singing since I was three. When I was 16 years old, I was lucky enough to sing on the Ryman stage, which was pretty indescribable.”

“My mom bought me a guitar for Christmas when I was 13, and I became obsessed with it,” adds Lunsford. “I played it all the time. When I met Laurel, instead of just playing music, I started writing music.”

Download “Half as Good” on iTunes. A list of all of their upcoming shows can be found on their website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/theyoungfablesofficial