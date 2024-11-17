Brooks & Dunn Change Classic Song Lyric That’s Now Controversial

Brooks & Dunn are the latest to feel the sting of the allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs, forcing a change to one of their songs due to the controversy. According to American Songwriter, the iconic country duo are making some adjustments to their 2005 hit “Play Something Country,” changing the lyrics to remove the controversial rap mogul from the lyrics.

Originally, the song mentioned that the DJ played P. Diddy, while the lady talking to Brooks and/or Dunn just wants to hear some country. In a recent performance shared on TikTok, the duo changed the lyrics with a little layer of extra shade on the disgraced rap mogul. “Yeah, the band took a break, the band played something sh—ty,” the new lyrics read.

Ronnie Dunn and Terry McBride penned the song originally released on their 2005 album Hillbilly Deluxe. The song went to no. 1 and it became the duo’s 20th and final chart-topping single to date. They even recently re-recorded the song with Lainey Wilson for the upcoming Reboot 2 album. That version still keeps P. Diddy in the lyrics, meaning Reboot 3 could get another dose.

“It’s just a song that, Ronnie jumped up on the bus after a performance that night and said, ‘There was a hot chick down front yelling at me to play something country.’ We thought, ‘That’s a pretty good idea. That’s pretty cool.’ Then, we had that stupid guitar lick that neither one of us could play in the beginning. But we could hum the heck out of it,” McBride said in a recent YouTube clip about the creation of the song. “So, we kept humming that and playing it on our acoustics. We wrote that song going down the road back in 2005 and it’s still alive. That’s the cool thing about music.”

It’s no “Whiter Shade of Pale,” but it was a hit, so that’s something. And now they can be proud to have exorcised Diddy from their discography.