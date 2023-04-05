'Yellowstone': Lainey Wilson Has Hilarious Reaction to Behind-the-Scenes Drama Reports

As questions continue to grow surrounding the fate of Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Season 5 star Lainey Wilson seems to be in the same boat as everyone else. Amid rumors that the hit series could be ending due to behind-the-scenes drama involving Kevin Costner, Wilson, who joined Yellowstone in Season 5 as Abby, an aspiring country singer, admitted that she is "out of the loop."

Wilson addressed the show's future and those ongoing rumors when speaking to Fox News Digital at the CMT Music Awards 2023 red carpet Sunday night. Asked about what is happening with Yellowstone, Wilson candidly shared, "I've realized the movie business is even crazier than the music business. So I'm not lying to you when I tell you I have no clue what is going on with Yellowstone." The singer-turned-actress added, "I'm out of the loop too, so, somebody let me know when y'all find out."

Wilson's comments come after reports first surfaced in January that Paramount may scrap the show over scheduling conflicts with Costner, who stars as series lead John Dutton. Costner reportedly only offered to work a week on new episodes for Season 5, with his demand for a lighter workload reportedly tied to his work on his multi-part Western film Horizon. However, Costner's litigator, Marty Singer, told Puck News in February, "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie."

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Wilson said that if the show were to end, she has faith in creator Taylor Sheridan, saying, "I will say I think Taylor Sheridan has done such a great job, just with every show that he has done, so I think he'll end it the right way. I think they'll do...what the folks are hoping they'll do."

Yellowstone Season 5B is reportedly set to begin filming this summer, according to star Ian Bohen, who told Entertainment Tonight that he has not seen any of Sheridan's scripts yet. Wilson told the outlet, "I haven't got a call yet... but as far as I know they don't even know when they're going to be filming," adding, "I have a really good feeling that if they do finish things in a way that, you know, they're planning, I will be back in it."

Yellowstone debuted in June 2018 and stars Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The series has spawned several spinoffs, with a new Matthew McConaughey spinoff reportedly in the works. Yellowstone Season 5B does not yet have a premiere date.