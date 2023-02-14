Wynonna Judd Stops Concert Mid-Show After Falling Ill

Wynonna Judd is doing "well" after she nearly passed out onstage. The "What the World Needs" singer, 58, was forced to pause her concert in Dayton, Ohio on Saturday, Feb. 11 mid-show after she began to feel dizzy while performing, Judd at one point even singing while sitting down. The incident came after Judd last month was forced to cancel her New Years' Eve performance after suffering a vertigo spell.

Video shared to social media of the performance showed Judd at the microphone with an acoustic guitar slung around her shoulders as she suddenly stopped her performance, telling the crowd, "Hang on a second. Hang on a second. I am really dizzy," before asking, "Could somebody come up here please?" A crew member quickly rushed to her side, supporting her at her elbow as Judd held onto the microphone. Judd explained that she was "really dehydrated" and "having a hard time, so hang on a second... I'm just really dizzy. This has never happened before, so of course it would happen in Ohio." Throughout the scary ordeal, the Judds member kept spirits high by cracking a few jokes, telling the crowd, "No, no no. You know what? If I faint, just take a lot of pictures, okay?"

Despite the health scare, Judd opted to continue the show after a few more minutes. Although she was initially set to sing the Judds' ballad "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)," per Taste of Country, she switched things up, instead opting for "Mama He's Crazy" once she recovered. During the performance, Judd sang while seated on a stool, though she did not end the show early.

Shortly after the show ended, Judd was quick to update fans. On Instagram, the singer assured her followers, "all is well, y'all." She went on to give a shoutout to Little Big Town and Martina McBride, writing, "you are SUCH a blessing to me. Thank you for holding me up, literally and figuratively!"

The health scare came as Judd continues her The Judds Final Tour, a tribute to her late mother Naomi Judd, who passed away on April 30 at 76, just one day before The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame. The tour began last October and is scheduled to run through the end of February. Joining Judd on the tour is a number of musical guests, with Tanya Tucker set to join Judd for a handful of dates from Feb. 16 through Feb. 18 and Brandi Carlile helping Judd close out he final shows from Feb. 23 through Feb. 25.