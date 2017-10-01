Wynonna Judd Suffers ‘Medical Emergency,’ Abruptly Cancels Show

Wynonna Judd has suffered an undisclosed medical emergency.

The 53-year-old country singer was forced to abruptly cancel a performance at Aura nightclub in Portland, Maine, as a result of the incident, TMZ reports.

The cancellation was sudden, as it was only minutes before Judd’s Saturday night set time that the announcement was made. Her opening act had already performed, and then her production manager broke the news.

The only details he gave was that it was “a medical emergency” that left her unable to perform that night.

Law enforcement officials told the outlet that 911 was called to the venue, and the fire department responded. However, Judd refused to be hospitalized and the responding EMTs left the scene.

Her social media pages have not been updated since Friday. She and her backing band, The Big Noise, are currently still scheduled to perform on Sunday night in Great Barrington, Maine.

There are no other details on her condition at this time.