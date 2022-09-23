Wynona Judd Opens up About Loss of Mother Naomi in First Interview Since Her Death

For the first time since the death of her beloved mother Naomi, ½ of the mother-daughter country music duo The Judds is speaking out for the first time. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Wynona speaks about learning about what happened to her mother and rushing to her side. Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30. She was 76 years old. The icon was open about dealing with PTSD and bipolar disorder throughout her life.

"I got the call, and I went over, and I saw her, and that was that," Wynona says on CBS Sunday Morning in a preview clip of the interview. "I said goodbye to her in the hospital, and I closed her eyes, and I kissed her forehead, and that was that. And the next thing I know, I'm sitting here on the front porch, on the side porch ... you know, and I'm just tryin' to figure out what's next."

Her sister Double Jeopardy star Ashley Judd spoke in the days after Naomi's death as a spokesperson for the family. At the time, she revealed her mother died by suicide ahead of the autopsy being revealed in order to tell the narrative before being picked up by the press. In the interview, Ashley revealed that she was the one to discover their mother's failing body.

Naomi's death happened just days before she and Wynnona would be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Wynnona says she never thought she'd lose her mother in such a way.

"I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it because she had had episodes before and she got better," Wynonna says in the interview. "That's the challenge with mental illness. It's really, really mysterious. And that's what I live in, is like, 'Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?' I didn't. That's why it's such a shock."

Wynona's interview will air on the Sept. 25 episode of CBS Sunday Morning at 9 a.m. ET. It will also be available on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.