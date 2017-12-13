Woman Injured at Recent Garth Brooks Show in Nashville

A woman was injured at a Garth Brooks show in Nashville Saturday night when a crew member accidentally dropped a metal pole, Billboard reports.

Jean Ann Crenshaw had traveled to Nashville from Louisville, Kentucky to attend the first of seven shows Brooks is playing at Bridgestone Arena, and was watching as Trisha Yearwood hosted a surprise mid-concert confetti-and-balloon moment for Brooks and songwriter Mitch Rossell to celebrate Brooks’ No. 1 Country Airplay single “Ask Me How I Know.”

The balloons failed to drop over the first 25 rows, and a crew member could be seen poking at the netting with a pole. Yearwood said to just let it go, and the audience turned back to the stage before the balloons fell, followed by the pole.

Crenshaw suffered a fractured nose and facial lacerations from the incident, which saw her rushed out of the arena bleeding profusely. Doctors at Vanderbilt Medical Center told Crenshaw that one of her wounds, which required five stitches, came within half an inch of piercing her eye.

As of Dec. 11, Brooks’ team and arena executives were still trying to assess the incident. On the same day, Crenshaw secured an attorney. Representatives from Brooks and the arena had exchanged phone numbers with her and promised they would be in touch.

