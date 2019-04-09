Wives of Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Russell Dickerson and LOCASH’s Preston Brust Unite for Epic Afterparty Snap

The 2019 ACM Awards might be history, but the event’s memories live on, thanks to social media. Jason Aldean‘s wife, Brittany Aldean, shared a photo of herself along with Thomas Rhett‘s wife, Lauren Akins Russell Dickerson‘s wife, Kailey Dickerson, and Kristen White, spouse of LOCASH‘s Preston Brust.

“A whole lotta love for these mamas,” Brittany captioned the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Love y’all so much!” Kailey wrote under the picture. “Also honored to be the brunette friend.”

The photo of the group of friends wasn’t the only one Brittany shared of the ACM Awards weekend. She also shared a photo of herself alongside her husband, boarding a private jet after the ACM Awards ceremony.

“Not only is he a trooper when I want to take ridiculous pictures … but he is THE ARTIST OF THE DECADE, people!!!” Brittany wrote. “Can’t say enough positive things about him …so blessed to call him my husband.”

Brittany was one of several people Aldean thanked in accepting the Artist of the Decade honor, which he elaborated on backstage after the ceremony.

“The biggest thing for me is I felt like there’s a lot of artists in country music that have helped sort of drive it over the last 10 years,” Aldean explained to PopCulture.com and other media. “And a lot of those guys kind of that were in my class, that sort of came out when I did. And I thought if nothing else, I at least felt like they deserved an acknowledgment. I think Carrie [Underwood], Keith [Urban], Kenny [Chesney], Luke Bryan – I think those guys have done a lot over the last decade as well. And so I wanted to make sure that I at least acknowledged them.

“And then I wanted to make sure my team … I’ve had a great team around me from day one,” he continued. “They helped get to this point. Obviously the artists are the ones who get all of the glitz and the glamour, but there’s a lot of people behind the scenes that work really hard to get us here. And so, I got a lot of them to thank. And I, unfortunately, didn’t have enough time. I looked up and I saw 30 seconds and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m screwed. There’s no way I can do this.’”

Aldean will kick off his Ride All Night Tour, with Carly Pearce and Kane Brown serving as his opening acts, next month. Find dates at JasonAldean.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/brittanyaldean