Willie Nelson and Lee Ann Womack Team Up for Rendition of ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’

The holidays are officially here, and that means holiday music! To get fans into the seasonal spirit, Willie Nelson and Lee Ann Womack have teamed up for a country rendition of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” combining the country stars’ signature vocal styles for a totally new take on the holiday classic.

“It’s fun to take a standard song and figure out a way to make it your own,” Womack told Entertainment Weekly of the duo’s rendition. “The fact that Willie and I are both Texans and fans of Western swing made this treatment a no-brainer.”

She added, “It also made it one of the most fun projects I’ve ever been a part of!”

Womack released her first holiday album, The Season for Romance, in 2002, but the star shared that she’s always wanted to work with Nelson on a seasonal track.

“I’ve always wanted to have a Christmas record with Willie,” she explained, “and I’ve always wanted to record something that wasn’t just oozing with clichéd Christmas sounds. So I just let him know my idea and we went from there.”

The pair’s duet is now available for streaming via Amazon’s “All Is Bright” Holiday playlist. Womack, who released her album The Lonely, The Lonesome & the Gone in October, is currently headlining her All the Trouble Tour, which she recently extended into 2018.

