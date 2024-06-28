Willie Nelson Cancels More Concert Dates Amid Ongoing Health Issue

Willie Nelson was forced to pull out of more performances on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour, opting to play it safe with an unspecified health issue. According to USA Today, Nelson was scheduled for a performance in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Thursday and announced the cancellation on social media.

"Willie Nelson will not be performing at tonight's show in Virginia Beach. We expect Willie to return to the tour shortly," the statement reads. "Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Celisse will perform as scheduled. In addition, Lukas Nelson and Family along with some special guests will play his own set which will include Willie's classics and other songs."

The latest cancellation comes after a string of cancellations earlier in June. He was set to perform at shows in Georgia, Charlotte, and Raleigh, but pulled out. The cancellation for Thursday is coming close to the weekend, meaning more shows could be added to the cancellation list for Nelson. Be sure to check out reports before heading out. The country legend's next concert should be on Friday in Syracuse, New York.

Nelson recently celebrated his 91st birthday in April and showed few signs of slowing down. He spoke with CBS Mornings in 2023 and teased when he might want to finally hang old Trigger up for a final time.

"I haven't quit," the country music legend said. "Maybe I should, but ... after every tour. I said, this is it. And then get the urge again to go back." Nelson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in November and released a new album in May titled The Border. He also had a pair of memorable collaborations, first with Beyonce and a duet version of "Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other" with Orville Peck, following his own solo cover in 2006.