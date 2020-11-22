Country

Why Some Carrie Underwood Fans Were So Upset About Her Christmas Song With John Legend

Underwood and Legend’s “Hallelujah” collaboration didn’t leave everyone overjoyed.

The Voice - Season 21
THE VOICE — "Live Finale" Episode 2119B — Pictured: (l-r) John Legend, Carrie Underwood — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood and John Legend are two of the biggest names in the music industry. Back in 2020, the singers joined forces when they collaborated on their rendition of “Hallelujah,” which was released as a part of Underwood’s first Christmas album, My Gift. While many fans loved the collaboration, there were just as many others who were rather upset about the fact that Underwood and Legend were collaborating, at all. 

Underwood and Legend’s first-ever duet was a part of the “Cry Pretty” singer’s first Christmas album, My Gift. The album was initially released in September 2020 to get a jump start on the following holiday season. Months later after the album’s release, they shared the music video for Underwood and Legend’s rendition of “Hallelujah” on Saturday. In addition to collaborating on that track, Legend also made an appearance on Underwood’s music special, My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwoodfor Max.

Of course, many were thrilled to see the two singers’ collaboration. However, some didn’t respond as fondly to their duet.

Beautiful

One fan told Underwood to ignore the haters who have been bashing the pair’s collaboration. They even wrote that the singers voiced sounded “wonderful” together. 

Not A Legend Fan

On Facebook, one individual wrote, “Love Carrie but idiot Legend not so much. He became an uninformed political hack.” In fact, there were many users on Facebook who shared that they did not love the collaboration between Underwood and Legend because of the “All of Me” singer’s political views, as he was vocal with his support for President-elect Joe Biden.

Brilliant

This fan praised both the song and the video. They even included a slew of Christmas-related emojis to showcase that the track got them into the holiday spirit. 

Won’t Be Purchasing

This fan wrote that they’re “disappointed” to see Underwood and Legend collaborate together. They even referenced Legend’s political views as the reason why they will not be purchasing My Gift

A Full Album?

While there were some individuals who shared their discontent over the collaboration, others were more than appreciative of Underwood and Legend’s impressive vocals. One fan even wrote that the duo should consider putting out a full-length album because their voices sound so amazing together. 

A Message for Chrissy Teigen

john-legend-carrie-underwood
(Photo: Universal Music)

Facebook users didn’t just reserve their hatred for Legend, they also took aim at his wife, Chrissy Teigen, as well. One user wrote, “Both he [Legend] and his wife. Just perform and stay out of politics!”

Perfection

Even though there were some people who didn’t appreciate Underwood and Legend’s “Hallelujah” because of The Voice coach’s political beliefs, others were simply focused on the music. This fan wrote that the pair’s collaboration was “beautiful” and that their voices sounded like perfection. 

