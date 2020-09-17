Watch Miranda Lambert's Performance of 'Bluebird' at the ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert was one of a number of performers during the ACM Awards on Wednesday night, sharing her recent No. 1 "Bluebird" from, appropriately, The Bluebird Café in Nashville. Lambert performed with the song's co-writers, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby, and she echoed the song's title in her outfit, a blue fringed and jeans accented with rhinestone hoop earrings and blue eyeshadow.

"We are so happy to be here at the legendary Bluebird," Lambert told the audience. "I'm performing with my good friends and cowriters Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby, and we're gonna do a stripped-down version, basically the way we wrote the song; we're gonna do "Bluebird" right here at the Bluebird. Here we go!" "Bluebird" appears on Lambert's 2019 album Wildcard, which was nominated for Album of the Year at the ACMs, and gave Lambert her first solo No. 1 in six years in July.

Before the show, Lambert told PeopleTV that she has "used music to bring me comfort and joy throughout quarantine and all the things going on in the world."

"I didn't start writing for a long time," she continued, "but I did listen to a ton of new music. It just shows you that people need that to comfort them and feel united even though we're not together, we can listen to the same records and talk about it as kind of feels like we listen together."

The 36-year-old was nominated for three ACMs this year and won her 35th trophy ahead of the show, taking the prize for Music Event of the Year for her rendition of "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" along with her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tourmates Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Tenille Townes.

"What a day! I’m so happy to share this moment with these artists I respect so much," Lambert wrote on Instagram, thanking the artists involved and the song's producer, Jay Joyce. "Not only that , I’m thankful to call them all friends. Love y’all! #countrymusic #roadsidebarsandpinkguitars PS thanks Jay Joyce for making this sound amazing."

In 2018, the Texas native became the most-awarded artist in ACM Awards history when she earned three trophies at that year's ceremony, bringing her total up to 32 and edging out Brooks & Dunn's 29, a record with which she had previously been tied. 2018 was the ninth consecutive year Lambert was awarded the ACM's Female Vocalist of the Year honor, which went to Kacey Musgraves in 2019 and Maren Morris this year.

When the CMA Awards nominations were announced this month, Lambert became the most-nominated female artist in the show's history with 55 nominations total, passing Reba McEntire, who earned her 51st nomination this year. Lambert has won 13 CMA Awards so far.