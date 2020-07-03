Watch Luke Combs Perform 'Lovin' on You' for 'CMA Summer Stay-Cay'

Luke Combs was one of several featured artists on this week's CMA Summer Stay-Cay special, which saw a number of country stars come together for performances, Q&As, challenges and more. Combs took the virtual stage to perform his current single, "Lovin' on You," which is currently at No. 23 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Combs appeared from his home, sitting in front of a wall covered with plaques celebrating the 30-year-old's numerous and impressive achievements. With the help of an acoustic guitar player, Combs delivered a stripped-down version of the honky-tonk track, which lists all of the things the song's protagonist likes, all of which pale in comparison to his partner.

"Lovin' on You" appears on Combs' sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get. The country-fied love song was written by Combs, Thomas Archer, Ray Fulcher and James McNair, Ray Fulcher. Combs announced on June 8 that the song would be his next single at country radio, and it's almost certainly going to hit the top spot, just as Combs' previous eight singles have done. "Lovin' on You" is the ninth single Combs has released and was preceded by his duet with Eric Church, "Does to Me."

In addition to making "Lovin' on You" as his next single, Combs also released another song in quarantine for fans, officially releasing "Six Feet Apart" after debuting the song during an Instagram Live performance. Combs has been spending his quarantine with fiancé Nicole Hocking, and he told ET Canada that the pair have been watching a lot of TV. "I watched the entire series of Ozark in about a week," he said. "So that was pretty great. Pretty heavy stuff. My fiancée had watched the first two seasons and I hadn't seen any of it, so we rewatched it from the start. It was great."

The singer also shared some of his other quarantine activities, the last of which is especially relatable. "A lot of 'Call of Duty' going on," he said. "It's turkey season here, so I've been hunting turkeys a decent amount, so that's been good. Watching a lot of TV. Working out — it doesn't look like it, but I am. Just hanging out, really. Trying to keep from going crazy I guess."

Combs and Hocking have also been planning their upcoming wedding, which is currently still on. "Things are still on track as of right now," Combs said. "That's all I know as far as that stuff goes, we're still planning on doing it, we're still picking out napkins and stuff like that, so all that stuff is all systems go as of right now."