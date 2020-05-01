Luke Combs has officially released the quarantine-inspired song he first shared with fans a few weeks ago, premiering "Six Feet Apart" on streaming services on Friday. The song sees Combs reflecting on his current mindset in quarantine before looking forward to all the things he plans to do once pandemic ends.

"I miss my mom / I miss my dad / I miss the road / I miss my band / Giving hugs and shaking hands," he sings in the chorus. "It's a mystery, I suppose / Just how long this thing goes / But there’ll be crowds and there’ll be shows / And there will be light after dark / Someday when we aren’t six feet apart." Combs wrote "Six Feet Apart" with with Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder and first debuted the song during an Instagram Live for fans, performing the tune acoustically with his guitar. The North Carolina native will continue his at-home concerts on Friday night with a performance in partnership with Miller Lite to help support bartenders who are currently out of work.

Combs has been spending his quarantine with fiancé Nicole Hocking, and he told ET Canada that the pair have been watching a lot of TV. "I watched the entire series of Ozark in about a week," Combs said. "So that was pretty great. Pretty heavy stuff. My fiancée had watched the first two seasons and I hadn't seen any of it, so we rewatched it from the start. It was great." The singer also shared some of his other quarantine activities, the last of which is especially relatable. "A lot of 'Call of Duty' going on," he said. "It's turkey season here, so I've been hunting turkeys a decent amount, so that's been good. Watching a lot of TV. Working out — it doesn't look like it, but I am. Just hanging out, really. Trying to keep from going crazy I guess."

Quarantine has also partially prohibited Combs from properly celebrating his 30th birthday, which fell on March 2. "It feels like I haven't really been 30 yet," he said. "There was a tornado that came through Nashville the night of my 30th birthday, so that was interesting, and then I went to Europe and I've been in quarantine ever since. So I haven't got to do much stuff as a 30-year-old except sit around on the couch, which I did a lot as a 20-year-old, so, not really that different."

Stream "Six Feet Apart" here.