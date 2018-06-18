Watch Jason Aldean’s ‘Drowns the Whiskey’ Video With Miranda Lambert

Jason Aldean has just released the video for his latest single, “Drowns the Whiskey,” featuring Miranda Lambert. The song is from his recent Rearview Town album.

“Cutting this song for the album has always been a no-brainer for me,” Aldean says in a statement of the tune, written by Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton and Josh Thompson. “I wanted keep the video simple and really let the heartbreak and loneliness come through.”

Aldean originally reached out to Lambert to record another song, which she wasn’t a big fan of. But when he sent her “Drowns the Whiskey,” Lambert immediately offered to join Aldean on the tune.

“I had a song in mind and I sent it to her,” Aldean recalls. “She was kind of iffy on the song, but I said, ‘Hey listen, if you don’t like it, it’s cool. I want you to love whatever we do. We’ll find something else.’ I had another song that I had in mind. I said, ‘Actually, I’ve got this other thing I’ll send you, and see if you like it better. I think it’s really good.’ I sent her ‘Drowns the Whiskey,’ and she loved that song.”

Lambert might join Aldean in the video, but they weren’t in the studio together to record “Drowns the Whiskey.”

“We actually weren’t in the studio at the same time,” Aldean says. “I had a show to play and she went in with my producer, Michael Knox, and they cut it. [They] had me on FaceTime in there, checking her out. We had a good idea of what we wanted to do on the record, and [producer Michael] Knox and I have worked together long enough that we kind of know how to communicate and what we want to do, even before we get in the studio.”

More than just being a fan of her voice, the Georgia native is also a fan of Lambert as a person, and was honored to share her talents on Rearview Town.

“Miranda and I have known each other for a long time,” notes Aldean. “We kind of got started in this business together and we toured a lot early on. We did a song together on my second record called ‘Grown Woman,’ which was to me, probably my favorite song on that album. I’m always looking for songs and ways to collaborate with other people anyway. I just wanted to do something else with her. I’ve always been a big fan of her voice and her style and everything.”

Photo courtesy of The GreenRoom PR