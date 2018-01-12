Chris Young, Lee Brice and More to Perform at Annual Volunteer Jam

This year’s Volunteer Jam is shaping up to be a star-studded event, with country artists Alabama, Chris Young, Lee Brice, Sara Evans and Travis Tritt joining the lineup for Volunteer Jam XX: A Tribute to Charlie.

Honoring Charlie Daniels of The Charlie Daniels Band, the event will also feature performances from Daniels, Alison Krauss, Billy F Gibbons of ZZ Top, Blackberry Smoke, Bobby Bare, Chris Janson, Chuck Leavell, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, The Oak Ridge Boys and Ricky Skaggs.

“This year we get back to basics, back to the free form rocking traditions the Volunteer Jam was known for,” Daniels said in a press release. “I’m planning a jam at the last part of the show that will blow the roof off Bridgestone. And we’ve got the pickers coming this year that can make that happen big time.”

More guests will be announced ahead of the March concert, which will be hosted by Storme Warren.

“We are honored to produce this year’s Volunteer Jam at the Bridgestone,” said Keith Wortman, CEO of Blackbird Presents and executive producer of the event. “We’re putting together an incredible lineup of music legends and Nashville stars with a set list that will be talked about for years to come. It’s going to be a great night to jam!”

Volunteer Jam XX will take place on March 7 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, and a portion of proceeds will be donated to The Journey Home Project, a non-profit co-founded by Daniels and manager David Corlew that aims to help veterans.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com