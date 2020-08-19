Unknown Hinson, 'Squidbillies' Star, Fired After Social Media Posts About Dolly Parton, BLM

✖

Unknown Hinson, country music singer and Squidbillies star, has been fired from the Adult Swim series after his social media posts criticizing Dolly Parton and the Black Lives Matter movement. Unknown Hinson is the stage name for entertainer Stuart Baker, who has been a country music musician for many years, and has been voicing the main character, Early, on Squidbillies since 2005. He attracted a lot of heat this week for heavily criticizing Parton and her comments on BLM, calling the iconic star a "slut" and adding, "HAVE FUN forsaking your own race, culture, and heritage."

After being made aware of Baker's comments, Squidbillies creators Jim Fortier and Dave Willis issued a statement on Baker's comments, explaining that they disagree with his words and that he will no longer be with the show. "We're aware of the extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts made late last week by Stuart D. Baker," the pair wrote. "The views he expressed do not reflect our own personal values or the values of the show that we and many others have worked hard to produce over the past 15 years. For those reasons, the production of Squidbillies will continue without Mr. Baker, effective immediately."

In his Facebook posts, most of which have since been deleted, Baker also referred to Parton as a "freak t—ed, old Southern bimbo." He took a final jab at Parton by calling her a "self-racist." After being called out by fans for his comments, Baker said he wanted all "liberals" to "unfriend" him, as he is not interested in having "un-American" fans. He then expressed that he feels people cannot "speak your mind" on social media, which he finds to be "so sad" to see happen "in the land of Free Speech (sic)."

Baker has since commented on his firing, saying, "Folks, I’ve been fired from my Cartoon Show, lost my endorsements and my chance of ever being booked by any Music Venue as Unknown Hinson again." He added, "I just hope you a—holes are happy you took a good Man and talent down. You succeeded. Be proud that you ruined a person’s life all because of [the] Freak Show called 'Dolly Parton and BLM.' Thanks a lot. I gave my best to you a—holes for over 30 years. I guess you just love to kick someone when they’re down. That’s so twisted and perverted. Again, thanks! I’m [sic] remember you bastards!"