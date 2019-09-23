Tyler Rich Weds Actress Sabina Gadecki in Tennessee Ceremony

Country singer Tyler Rich is a married man! Rich wed longtime girlfriend, actress Sabina Gadecki in a wedding in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville, on Friday, Sept. 20. The couple had a festival-themed celebration, in honor of the way they met, after their romance was kindled while they both attended Stagecoach in 2016, and subsequently fell in love.

“We met at a music festival and spend so much of our time together on the road at shows [and] festivals,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE. “So we wanted to throw a festival-themed wedding so our guests could take a step into our lives for a night.”

Rich opened up about their nuptials on social media, shortly after the couple said, “I do.”

“I couldn’t have imagined anyone other than you Sabina [heart emoji],” Rich posted. “What an incredible night my love. Thank you [Fete Nashville] for making the wedding of our dreams come to life. We are speechless. What an incredibly beautiful night. [Photo Credit: Jordan Voth].”

Gadecki also opened up about their romance on social media, praising Rich in a lengthy Instagram post.

“The past 3 1/2 years have been a whirlwind of excitement, loving, longing and fulfillment,” Gadecki said in part. “We know I’m an intense rager – I enjoy having a good time & instead of trying to tame me, you jump right in & match my energy. It’s kind of perfect that I’d end up marrying a sweet country singer & get to attend festivals for the rest of our lives. You [love] me wholly & truly. I’ve never known a more pure soul that gives so freely. I am blessed that God took the time to ensure our paths would cross and eternally grateful that I get to be the one special woman your love wraps its arms around.”

“You’re my voice of reason, you help slow down my over-thinking, you’re so patient with me – in a way that only a person who truly loves me can be,” she continued. “And on our special day, in front of our beautiful family & friends, I got to honor the man you are and the wife I vow to be. I promise to always be reliable and a woman of my word. I promise to continue to love you unconditionally & with my whole heart. No matter how bright your star shines, I promise to always encourage you & support your dreams. I promise to dance, to sing & to be whatever I want to be. Thank you for leaving me wild, I promise I’ll never leave. I [love] you my husband.”

Rich and Gadecki knew early on that they wanted to spend their lives together, with Rich recalling the specific moment he knew there was something special about his new bride – even if she didn’t quite get the hint.

“I was watching the show from the side of the main stage and saw Sabina with her friends down in the pit,” Rich recounted. “So I snuck down and perfectly placed myself right in front of her group with my friend Alex, and we made sure we had such a great time in front of them that she and her friends would wish they were part of our group. Well, it barely worked — we quickly said hello and she left. I had to do the rest of my courting via an Instagram direct message.”

Both Rich and Gadecki had the wedding of their dreams, but it’s their future together that they are the most excited about.

“I’m so excited to build a life together from scratch,” said Rich. “To know that decades from now when there is an entire new generation beneath us, that it all started back in September 2019 when we kissed and said, ‘I do.’ It’s a really beautiful thing.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jeff Kravitz